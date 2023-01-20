 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Paullina South O'Brien takes a toll on Akron-Westfield 59-44

Paullina South O'Brien had its hands full but finally brushed off Akron-Westfield 59-44 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield squared off with January 21, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Akron-Westfield and Akron-Westfield took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 13 at Akron-Westfield High School. For more, click here.

Watch Now: Related Video

SB-L vs West boys basketball action

