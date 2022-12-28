Pender girls, Cedar boys, Pierce boys and girls post wins in Wayne holiday tournament

WAYNE, Neb. -- In a battle of state ranked girls high school basketball teams, Pender used a big third quarter to outdistance Hartington Cedar Catholic 45-30 Wednesday in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.

May Dolliver scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Pendragons, ranked No. 4 in the most recent Class C-2 coaches poll.

Makenna Noecker scored 14 points and Lauren Bernecker added 13 for the Knights, ranked No. 6 in the Class D-1 coaches poll.

Cedar, which fell to 6-2, led 10-5 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. Pender outscored the Knights 20-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 74, Pender 21

The Cedar boys blasted Pender in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne State College's Rice Auditorium.

Five Knights scored in double figures: Jaymison Cattau (12), Andrew Jones and Tyan Baller (11 each) and Nolan Becker and Jaxson Bernecker (10 each).

Pender, which fell to 2-7, was led by Aiden Beckman's seven points.

Cedar, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class C-2 coaches poll, improved to 6-0.

Pierce 58, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37

Ben Brahmer scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bluejays in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Wednesday.

Brahmer, who helped lead Pierce to a state football championship this fall, is committed to Iowa State to play tight end for the Cyclones.

Abram Scholting added 17 points for Pierce, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class C-1 coaches poll.

Jake Rath led the Bears with 10 points and Gibson Roberts added nine.

L-C-C dropped to 5-2.

Pierce 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41

Skylar Scholting scored 22 points and Morgan Moeller was close behind with 20 to lead the Pierce girls in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Wednesday.

Haley Christensen scored 13 points and Mallory Eriksen addded 11 for the Bears, who dropped to 2-5.

The Bluejays improved to 6-1.