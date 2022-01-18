Powerhouse performance: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln roars to big win over Sioux City S.C. North 72-27

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sioux City S.C. North 72-27 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Red Oak and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 11 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.
