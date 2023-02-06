Hinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Correctionville River Valley and flew away with a 78-41 win in Iowa boys basketball action on February 6.

The last time Hinton and Correctionville River Valley played in a 71-34 game on January 3, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU . Click here for a recap. Hinton took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 31 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

