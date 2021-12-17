Powerhouse performance: LeMars roars to big win over Sioux City S.C. North 67-38

Sioux City S.C. North had no answers as LeMars roared to a 67-38 victory on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars took on Hull Western Christian on December 9 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
The third quarter gave LeMars a 53-36 lead over Sioux City S.C. North.
The Bulldogs registered a 34-14 advantage at halftime over the Stars.
LeMars opened with an 18-8 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.
