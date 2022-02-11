Prep basketball: Lewis Central holds off Sergeant Bluff-Luton late

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team had a chance to win its game in the final seconds on Friday, but fell just short in a 49-48 loss to Lewis Central.
The Warriors had a close shot at the buzzer, but the ball did not fall through the net.
Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 25 points, as the Warriors junior hit four 3-pointers.
Dylon Schaap also scored 11 points for SB-L.
Ponca 66, Homer 35: The Indians jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 30-13 at the half.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 15 points while Taylor Korth added 10.
The Indians made 44 percent of their shots.