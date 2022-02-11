Prep basketball: Ponca splits with Elk Point-Jefferson

PONCA, Neb. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School boys basketball team edged Ponca 44-42 on Saturday in a non-conference game.

The Huskies led 29-24 at the half.

Taylor Korth led the Indians with 12 points, while Tucker McGill scored 11.

Girls basketball

Ponca 41, EP-J 24: The Indians moved to 21-1, as they led 29-12 at the half.

Samantha Ehlers led Ponca with nine points. Bentlee Kollbaum led the Huskies with eight points.

Bishop Heelan 66, South Sioux 23: The Crusaders led 23-8 at the half on Saturday, as the game was held at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

Friday's boys scores

East 84, Crofton 34: Sam Jons led a trio of Black Raiders who scored in double figures.

Jons led the charge with 21 points. He connected on five 3s.

Brandt Van Dyke added 19 points while Ben Jackson scored 10.

Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team had a chance to win its game in the final seconds on Friday, but fell just short in a 49-48 loss to Lewis Central.

The Warriors had a close shot at the buzzer, but the ball did not fall through the net.

Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 25 points, as the Warriors junior hit four 3-pointers.

Dylon Schaap also scored 11 points for SB-L.

Rock Valley 65, Central Lyon 63: Landyn Van Kekerix led the Rockets with 27 points in the home upset of the Lions.

Van Kekerix scored 27 points for the Rockets. His team made 58 percent of its shots.

Ponca 66, Homer 35: The Indians jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 30-13 at the half.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 15 points while Taylor Korth added 10.

The Indians made 44 percent of their shots.

MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Sheldon 80: The Dutch led 48-41 at halftime.

Luke Korver led the Dutch with 28 points while Jesse Van Kalsbeek scored 22. Korver made six 3-pointers.

