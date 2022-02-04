Prep basketball roundup: Dakota Valley sweeps Elk Point-Jefferson

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team scored 37 points throughout the first half to beat Elk Point-Jefferson 68-54 on Thursday night at DV High School.

The Panthers had three scorers in double figures, led by Isaac Bruns’ 26 points. Bruns was 10-for-24, while making two 3-pointers.

The Dakota Valley junior also made all four free-throw attempts, and Bruns also collected 12 rebounds.

Brayden Major had 11 points and Randy Rosenquist scored 10.

West Sioux 60, Spirit Lake 53: The Falcons led 28-18 at the half.

Mason Coppock made four 3s en route to scoring 19 points, while Blake Van Ballegooyen had 14. Booker Walsh scored 13.

The Falcons were 20-for-39 from the floor.

Hinton 61, South O’Brien 57: The Blackhawks outscored the Wolverines 23-12 over the third quarter Thursday to claim their 12th win.

Carson Pierce led the Blackhawks with 19 points, while senior Landon Lovrien had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Jake Wallin topped the Wolverines with 24 points, as he made 10 shots.

Sioux Central 62, Southeast Valley 52: The Rebels held the Jaguars to nine points throughout the third quarter.

Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 21 points. He was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Rock Valley 72, Unity Christian 35: The Rockets outscored the Knights 21-7 throughout the third quarter. They led 59-23 after three quarters.

Bryson Van Grootheest led the Rockets with 25 points.

Carter De Jong led the Knights with eight points.

Ponca 50, Plainview 39: The Indians led 23-18 at the half.

Taylor Korth led Ponca with 13 points, Dalton Lamprecht with 12 and Zach Fernau with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Dakota Valley 58, EP-J 38: The Panthers led early, 16-7, after the first quarter, and then scored 23 third-quarter points on Thursday night.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 18 points and 10 assists. She also had eight rebounds.

Peyton Tritz had a 17-point, seven-rebound night.

The Panthers were 16-for-37 from the floor.

Courtney Brewer led the Huskies with 11 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, South Sioux 37: The Warriors led 22-13 at the half.

Hinton 71, South O’Brien 33: The Blackhawks led 41-15 at the half.

Riley Draper led the Wolverines with nine points.

Kingsley-Pierson 50, Woodbury Central 35: The Panthers won the Western Valley Conference consolation-round game, thanks to 23 points and 12 rebounds from senior McKenzie Goodwin.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45: After trailing by three at the half, the Generals outscored the Hawks 20-6 throughout the third quarter to turn the tide.

Madison Brouwer led the Generals with 21 points and seven rebounds. She made three 3s.

Hawks freshman Kylee Schiphoff led her team with 14 points.

Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 46: The Knights led 47-29 at the half.

Gracie Schoonhoven scored 30 points in the win, as the Knights junior was 14-for-20. She also had 10 rebounds.

OABCIG 64, Siouxland Christian 22: The Falcons led 31-11 at the half.

Riley Schiernbeck led OABCIG with 26 points with 10 made shots and six free throws. She also had eight rebounds.

