PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West knocks down 13 3-pointers to sink Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team made 13 3-pointers Tuesday at home to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62-46.

Lamarion Mothershead led the Wolverines with 19 points. Mothershead made four of those 3-pointers.

Jay Grause and Keavian Hayes both scored 12 points. They combined for six 3s, with Grause making four of them.

The Wolverines led 30-19 at the half.

Tyler Smith led SB-L with 19 points. He made six shots, including a pair of 3s. Dylan Schaap also scored 12 points.

East 93, C.B. Jefferson 37: Preston Dobbs scored 21 points off the bench to lead East in scoring on Tuesday.

Dobbs made four 3s, including four during the first half.

Ben Jackson scored 12 points, Cole Ritchie 11 and Brandt Van Dyke 10.

East led 57-17 at the half.

Bishop Heelan 60, North 36: Crusaders sophomore Matt Noll led his squad with a 16-point game. He was 5-for-13 from the floor.

Nick Miller also scored 11 points for Heelan.

The Crusaders were 21-for-47 from the floor.

Remsen St. Mary’s 57, South O’Brien 34: The Hawks limited the Wolverines to take 26 shots on the night, and the home Wolverines made 11 of them.

Ben Woodall led South O’Brien with eight points.

GIRLS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, West 40: The Warriors led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Katelyn Sale scored 16 points, and she hit four 3-pointers.

Payton Hardy also had a 16-point night.

Emma Salker had 13 points, while Maddie Hinkel had 10.

Lily Juhnke led West with 14 points.

East 46, C.B. Jefferson 20: The Black Raiders held the Yellowjackets to six first-half points on Tuesday to seal the win.

Taylor Drent and Megan Callahan both had nine points. All of Callahan’s points came from 3-point range.

Bishop Heelan 64, North 28: Eight different Crusaders scored in the ball game, led by Brooklyn Stanley’s 18 points. She hit seven baskets, and four of those came from behind the 3-point arc.

Addison Kuehl hit three 3s for a nine-point game.

Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 13 points, while Sydney Rexius scored 10.

Woodbury Central 58, Lawton-Bronson 45: Woodbury Central’s Cam Baird hit eight shots and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to get a 21-point game on Tuesday.

Lily Ofert scored 13 points while Kaylee Utesch had 11.

Abby Kamm and Madelyn Dreeszen both scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

Westwood 69, Kingsley-Pierson 45: Rebels sophomore Addy Johnson scored 25 points on Tuesday to top the Panthers.

Johnson also had 10 rebounds.

The Panthers were led by McKenzie Goodwin with 21 points and eight rebounds. Avery Schroeder had 15.

The Rebels outscored the Panthers 23-4 in the second quarter.

Akron-Westfield 42, Gehlen Catholic 30: Westerners’ Chloee Colt hit three second-half 3s fora 15-point game.

Natalie Nielsen and Taryn Wilken both had 10 points.

Lauren Heying led Gehlen with 17 points.

Newell-Fonda 79, Pocahontas 49: Eleven different Mustangs scored in Tuesday’s win, led by Neveah Lyman and Macy Sievers. Both ladies scored 11 points.

Isabel Bartek and Mary Walker both scored 10 points.

