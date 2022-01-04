PREP BOYS ROUNDUP: Holmes drops 32 in Hinton win

HINTON, Iowa-- The Hinton High School boys basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season, thanks to a huge night from one of its senior stars.

Hinton's Caleb Holmes scored 32 points on Tuesday night with five 3-pointers, to power the Blackhawks to a 77-37 win over Trinity Christian.

Holmes was one of three Blackhawks to score in double figures. Senior Trey Frank scored 10 points, while Landon Lovrien made three 3-pointers en route to a 10 point night.

Trinity Christian senior Ethan Kooima led the Tiger with 16 points, thanks largely to is 4-for-4 performance from deep.

The Blackhawks trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, bit outscored the Tigers in the middle two quarters by a combined total of 52-17. Hinton added 16 more points in the fourth quarter, to secure the 40 point victory.

The loss drops Trinity Christian to 3-5.

Hinton's next game will be Friday, at Gehlen Catholic, while Trinity Christian will play on Thursday at West Sioux.

Skutt Catholic 65, Sioux City West 40: The Sioux City West High School boys lost to Skutt Catholic on Tuesday, 65-40, to bring the Wolverines record to 1-5 on the season.

Keavian Hayes led the Wolverines with 15 points. The loss was the fourth straight defeat for West, who will host Le Mars on Friday.

Remsen St. Mary's 49, South O'Brien 28: The Remsen St. Mary's boys improved to 8-0 on the season with a 49-28 Tuesday night home victory over South O'Brien.

Senior Austin Jensen and junior Ryan Willman tied for the team high with 12 points, while Carter Schorg scored 10, with a pair of 3's.

South O'Brien fell to 6-3, and will play on Thursday at MMCRU.

Remsen will host Kingsley-Pierson that night as well.

Woodbury Central 66, Siouxland Christian 57: The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 19-9 over the third quarter to create the distance it needed on Tuesday.

Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with 34 points. He made 13 shots and 6 of 9 free throws. He scored 16 points during the first half.

Aidan O’Mara had a 17-point night.

Nolan Porter led the Eagles with 16 points.

Okoboji 70, Sioux Center 65: The Pioneers scored 20 fourth-quarter points in the win.

The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 29 points. Kaleb Peschong contributed 15. Sioux Center was led by Cael Van Beek's 20 points.

Sioux Central 65, Ridge View 27: The Rebels started out strong on Tuesday, leading 24-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels were 23-for-38 from the floor and made eight 3s.

Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Carter Boettcher was one rebound shy of a double-double, as he had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Ponca 45, Crofton 35: Ponca held Crofton without a field goal in the last 2 minutes, 38 minutes in the game.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 16 points.

Swimming

Waukee 62, Sioux City 32: The Sioux City Metro swim team lost to defending champion Waukee on Tuesday, as the Warriors won with a team mostly made up of sophomores.

Waukee's A team won the 220-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.65, beating the Spartans A team by five seconds.

Sioux City's Kohen Rankin won the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.46, barely edging out Sam Davey of Waukee, who finished at 1:46.57.

Rankin also won the 100 yard breaststroke at 56.44, while Drew Reiter of Waukee was second with a time of 57.16.

Waukee's Asher Havenhill won the 200 yard Individual Medley with a 1:57.57, while the Spartans' Alec McEntaffer took second at 2:07.61.

