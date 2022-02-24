Prep roundup: Cherokee boys topple Western Christian in substate semifinals

SIOUX CITY — There will be a new boys basketball champion in Class 2A this season.

On Wednesday night at Sioux City North High School, the defending champion Western Christian High School boys basketball team saw its title defense come to an end in the Class 2A, Substate 1 semifinal, as the Wolfpack (21-2) lost to Cherokee Washington, 64-63.

The Braves came back from a six point halftime deficit to capture the victory. The Wolfpack started the game off strong, with 23 points in the first quarter and 12 more in the second, to go into the break leading Cherokee, 35-29.

But in the second half, the Braves outscored the Wolfpack, 35-28, to claim the one-point win and advance to the substate finals.

Senior Joe Benson led the Braves with 17 points and five 3-pointers, while senior Mason Carver had 14 points and a trio of treys. Down on the boards, senior Levi Pingel had nine rebounds.

For the Wolfpack, senior Ty Van Essen had 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting, with eight free throws, while senior Wyatt Gulker and junior Ashtin Van’t Hul had 14 and 11 points, respectively. Junior Tate VanRegenmorter led the team with eight rebounds.

Western Christian ends its season with a record of 21-2, and the Braves improved their record to 14-10.

The Braves will play Central Lyon on Saturday in the Class 2A, Substate 1 championship game at Le Mars High School.

A win would secure Cherokee its first state trip since 1984.

Boys basketball

Estherville-Lincoln Central 67, Okoboji 54: The Estherville-Lincoln Central boys basketball team sent Okoboji into the offseason on Wednesday night, as the Midgets advanced to the substate championship with a 67-54 win over the Pioneers.

Sophomore Owen Larson came up big for E-LC with 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting, with six 3-pointers, while also hauling in six rebounds and four assists.

The loss ends Okoboji’s season at 13-11 overall, and brings an end to the career of senior Lucas Lorenzen, who led the state in scoring with 706 total points through Wednesday.

E-LC will play Rock Valley Saturday at 7 p.m, at Spencer High School in the Class 2A, substate 2 championship game.

Okoboji will go into next season still seeking its first state appearance since 2003.

Girls Basketball

Newell-Fonda 72, Remsen St. Mary’s 43: The Newell-Fonda girls basketball team advanced to the state tournament for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons on Wednesday night at OABCIG Senior High School, as the Mustangs dominated Remsen St. Mary’s, 72-43, in the Class 1A, Region 2 title game.

The two squads battled to an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter, but a 28 point eruption from the Mustangs in the second quarter put Newell-Fonda ahead for good.

The Mustangs scored 19 more points in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth, to secure the team a chance to win its fourth consecutive Class 1A state title.

Macy Sievers led the way in the matchup against Remsen, scoring 15 total points with four 3-pointers, while freshman Kinzee Hinders contributed 14 points to the effort. Macy and sophomore McKenna Sievers both finished the game with six assists.

Sophomore Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The loss ended the Hawks’ season with a 21-3 overall record.

No. 1 seeded Newell-Fonda will play No. 8 North Mahaska of New Sharon, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.

South Central Calhoun 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51: The Sibley-Ocheyedan girls ended their season on Wednesday night at Estherville Lincoln Central High School with a 54-51 loss to South Central Calhoun in the Class 2A, Region 2 championship game.

The Generals and Titans were tied at halftime, 25-25, but the Titans outscored Sibley in the second half, 29-26. The loss ends the Generals’ season at 18-6 overall, while South Central Calhoun advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Junior Madison Brouwer and sophomore Olivia Hensch led the team with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while senior Sawyer Steig and junior Kylee Schleisman each scored 14 points for the Titans.

Brouwer finished the game with a double-double, as she also pulled in 12 rebounds, along with her six assists.

Sibley-Ocheyedan is still looking for its first state tournament appearance since 1997, while South Central Calhoun will play No. 1 seed Dike New-Hartford on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

Ankeny Centennial 46, Sioux City East 41: The Sioux City East girls fell one win short of a state tournament berth, as the Black Raiders fell to Ankeny Centennial on Wednesday night, 46-41, in the Class 5A, Region 2 title game.

Three East players scored in double digits, as sophomore Alex Flattery scored 13 points, senior Kayla Benson scored 12, and Taylor Drent put up 10.

East took an early lead with a 10 point first quarter, but fell behind in the second when the Jaguars outscored them, 15-4.

The Black Raiders outscored the Jags, 27-24, in the second half, East was unable to erase the deficit, and ended its season with a 15-8 overall record.

Ankeny Centennial will play Monday at 3:15 p.m. against Waterloo West in the state quarterfinals.

