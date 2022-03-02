 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Dakota Valley boys down Parker

NORTH SIOUX CITY-- The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team kept its season perfect on Tuesday night with a 75-52 victory playoff over Parker in South Dakota regional tournament play. 

Dakota Valley vs Vermillion basketball

Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns leaps for a shot as Vermillion's Charlie Ward defends him during Dakota Valley vs Vermillion High School basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Feb. 8, 2022.

Dakota Valley scored 16 points in the first quarter to take a five point lead, and then put up 23 more points in the second to make it a 39-26 game at the half. 

DV outscored Parker 36-26 in the second half to seal the victory. 

Junior Isaac Bruns had an outstanding night for the Panthers, with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, with three 3-pointers and 14 rebounds. Sophomore teammate Jaxon Wingert had 17 points in the game on 8-of-10 shooting, while pulling in six rebounds and three steals. 

Junior Randy Rosenquist had seven assists and five steals for the Panthers, who improved to 21-0 on the season. 

Dakota Valley will play its next playoff game at home on Friday, against Vermillion. 

