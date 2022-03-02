Prep roundup: Dakota Valley boys down Parker

NORTH SIOUX CITY-- The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team kept its season perfect on Tuesday night with a 75-52 victory playoff over Parker in South Dakota regional tournament play.

Dakota Valley scored 16 points in the first quarter to take a five point lead, and then put up 23 more points in the second to make it a 39-26 game at the half.

DV outscored Parker 36-26 in the second half to seal the victory.

Junior Isaac Bruns had an outstanding night for the Panthers, with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, with three 3-pointers and 14 rebounds. Sophomore teammate Jaxon Wingert had 17 points in the game on 8-of-10 shooting, while pulling in six rebounds and three steals.

Junior Randy Rosenquist had seven assists and five steals for the Panthers, who improved to 21-0 on the season.

Dakota Valley will play its next playoff game at home on Friday, against Vermillion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0