PREP ROUNDUP: MMCRU defeats East as Ellie Hilbrands scores 1,000th point

SIOUX CITY-- The MMCRU High School girls basketball team defeated Sioux City East on Monday, as the Royals came back from an early deficit to beat the Black Raiders 65-49, thanks to a history making night from senior Ellie Hilbrands.

Hilbrands scored a team-high 25 points on the night for the Royals, to pass 1,000 for her career.

The Black Raiders scored 15 points in the first to take an early two-point lead, but fell behind when MMCRU scored 19 in the second to take a 32-25 halftime advantage. The Royals then outscored East in the second half, 33-23, to improve to 7-0 on the season.

East senior Kayla Benson led the Black Raiders with 17 points, while seniors Megan Callahan and Taylor Drent both had six rebounds.

Hilbrands led the scoring for MMCRU, with Taylor Harpenau finishing second with 16 points, and Emily Dreckman scoring 12.

The loss dropped the Black Raiders to 6-4 on the season. East will play again on Jan. 11 at Council Bluffs Jefferson, while MMCRU will host South O'Brien on Friday.

Girls basketball

Hinton 70, River Valley 21: The Hinton High School girls basketball team walloped River Valley on Monday night, as the Blackhawks roared out of the holiday break with a 70-21 victory over the Wolverines.

The Blackhawks pulled ahead early by outscoring River Valley in the first quarter, 25-2. After scoring 17 more points in the second quarter, Hinton had a 42-9 halftime advantage.

Hinton scored 14 more points in the third quarter, and 14 again in the fourth to claim their sixth win of the season. The Blackhawks are now 7-2 on the season, while River Valley is 1-5.

Hinton's leading scorer for the night was Bella Badar, with 21 points, while Anna Coffee had 18. Maddie Thomas led River Valley's scoring with 12 points.

Hinton will host Trinity Christian on Tuesday, while River Valley will host West Monona on Friday.

Westwood 53, Woodbury Central 35: The Westwood High School girls basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season with a 53-35 win on Monday night over Woodbury Central.

Jaeden Ferris and Addy Johnson led Westwood in scoring with 21 and 17 points, respectively, while Olivia Heissel led the Wildcats with 13 points on the night.

The loss drops Woodbury Central to 5-5 on the season. The Wildcats will host Siouxland Christian on Tuesday night, while Westwood will host West Sioux.

Bowling

North sweeps Lincoln: The Sioux City North bowling teams swept aside Council Bluffs Jefferson on Monday night at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Stars boys beat the Lynx by a 2,819 to 2,504 score, improving their season record to 3-3.

On the girls side North defeated Lincoln, 2,246 to 1,672 to improve the Stars record to 4-2. No stats were available from either match.

