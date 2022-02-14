Prep roundup: Newell-Fonda boys wallop River Valley to advance in playoffs

NEWELL, Iowa-- The Newell-Fonda High School boys walloped River Valley on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A, Substate 1 tournament, 92-21.

The Mustangs shot out to a 24-2 lead in the first quarter, and then scored 21 more in the second to take a 45-9 halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Mustangs added 26 points, and outscored the Wolverines in the fourth, 21-4.

With the loss, River Valley ends its season with a 3-19 record, while Newell-Fonda advances to the substate quarterfinals. The Mustangs will host Kingsley-Pierson on Thursday, with a trip to the semifinal on the line.

Gehlen Catholic 77, Lawton-Bronson 45: The Gehlen Catholic High School boys basketball team beat Lawton-Bronson in resounding fashion on Monday night, as the Jays came away with a 77-45 win over the Eagles.

Gehlen Catholic senior Carter DeRocher led both teams with 29 points on the night, as the Jays snapped their two game losing streak to improve their record to 15-7 overall.

The Jays now advance to the Class 1A, Substate 1 quarterfinals, where they will play Woodbury Central (14-8) on Thursday.

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Westwood 17: The Kingsley-Pierson High school boys basketball team took down Westwood on Monday night in dominant fashion, 52-17.

The win improves the Panthers to 14-7 on the season, while the Rebels season ends at 7-14 overall.

Kingsley-Pierson now advances to the District 1 semifinals, where the Panthers will play Newell-Fonda.

Woodbury Central 67, Storm Lake St. Mary's 51: The Woodbury Central High School boys defeated Storm Lake St. Mary's on Monday night, 67-51, as Dallas Kleunder led the Wildcats with 22 points.

Three Woodbury Central players scored in double figures, with Drew Kleunder scoring 14 points and Carter Bleil putting up 13.

Senior Mason Laven led the Panthers with 25 points scored in his final high school. The Panthers season ends at 7-14 overall, while Woodbury Central advanced to the substate quarterfinals.

The Wildcats will play Thursday, at Gehlen Catholic.

Remsen St. Mary's 73, Akron-Westfield 25: The Remsen St. Mary's boys kept their perfect season alive on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A, Substate 1 tournament, as the Hawks downed the Westerners, 73-25.

The loss ends Akron-Westfield's season at 4-19, while the 21-0 Hawks now advance to the substate quarterfinals.

The Hawks will play Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Thursday for a trip to the semifinals.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Trinity Christian 55: The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn boys advanced to the substate quarterfinals on Monday night with a 63-55 victory over Trinity Christian.

The Tigers' loss ended their season at 6-16 overall, while the Hawks improved to 11-11. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn will play on Thursday, at Remsen St. Mary's.

South O'Brien 69, Harris- Lake Park 44: The South O'Brien boys defeated Harris-Lake Park on Monday night, 69-44, as the Wolverines advanced in the Class 1A, Substate 1 tournament.

After a tight first quarter, the Wolverines led the Wolves, 18-15, and then scored 18 more points in the second quarter to take a 36-22 halftime lead.

South O'Brien then outscored the Wolverines in the second half, 33-22, to claim the victory and improve to 14-8 on the season.

Harris-Lake Park's season ends at 4-18, while South O'Brien will host George-Little Rock on Thursday for a spot in the substate semifinals.

George-Little Rock 50, MMCRU 47: The George-Little Rock High School boys narrowly defeated MMCRU on Monday night, as a 50-47 lead boosted the Mustangs to a date with South O'Brien on Thursday in the second round of the substate tournament.

MMRCU took a 12-7 lead after one quarter, and then lead the Mustangs at the half, 24-18. The Mustangs then scored 15 points in the third quarter to make it pull within three points, 36-33, after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Mustangs outscored the Royals, 17-11, to take the win. The victory is just the second for George-Little Rock on the season.

MMCRU ends its season with a 7-15 overall record.

West Monona 63, Sheldon 59: The West Monona boys basketball team held on for a close victory in the first round of the Class 2A, substate 1 tournament on Monday night, as the Spartans held off Sheldon, 63-59.

The Orabs took an early lead by scoring 17 points in the first quarter, and after a 20 point third quarter, led the Spartans by a 50-43 scoring going into the fourth.

The Spartans then recovered for a 20 point fourth quarter to capture the win, and advance to the second round against Central Lyon.

Hinton 75, MVAOCOU 25: The Hinton boys downed MVAOCOU on Monday night, 75-25, as the Blackhawks advanced to the second round of the Class 2A, Substate 1 tournament.

Hinton outscored the Rams in the first half, 42-15, and then outscored them again in the second half, 33-10, to claim the dominant victory. MVAOCOU ends its season with a 3-19 overall record, while Hinton will play at West Sioux on Thursday in the substate quarterfinals.

East Sac County 63, Ridge View 56: The East Sac County boys defeated Ridge View on Monday night in the first round of the substate playoffs, 63-56, as Luke Wright led East Sac with 16 points.

Tracin Price scored 16 points to lead Ridge View, which ended its season with a 12-10 overall record.

East Sac County will play on Thursday, at Western Christian.

Cherokee 77, Alta-Aurelia 41: The Cherokee Washington boys basketball team took down Alta-Aurelia on Monday night, 77-41, as the Braves advanced to the second round of the substate tournament.

The Braves scored 22 points in the first and fourth quarters, and led at halftime, 43-22. Cherokee will play at OABCIG on Thursday in the substate quarterfinals.

West Lyon 63, Spirit Lake 52: The West Lyon High School boys downed Spirit Lake on Monday night, 63-52, as the Wildcats advanced to the second round of the Class 2A, Substate 2 bracket.

Spirit Lake ends its season with a 5-17 record, while West Lyon will play No. 1 ranked Boyden-Hull on Thursday.

Unity Christian 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42: The Unity Christian boys defeated Sibley-Ocheyedan on Monday night, 60-42, as the Knights managed 19 steals on the night.

Sibley-Ocheyedan outshot Unity from the field, 48 percent to 40 percent, but the Generals had 31 turnovers in the game. Unity Christian also made 15 of its 20 free throw attempts in the game.

James Bouma, Jacob Van Donge, and Bo Byl led the Knights with 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively, while Logan Bruxvoort led the Generals with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Unity Christian will play Thursday, against Rock Valley.

Okoboji 73, Emmetsburg 47: The Okoboji boys defeated Emmetsburg on Monday night, 73-47, in the first round of Class 2A, Substate 2 play.

Okoboji had a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, and led at halftime, 38-19 lead. Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 31 points, while Keegan Joyce led Emmetsburg with 15.

Okoboji will play Thursday against Sioux Central, at Estherville-Lincoln Central High School.

Spencer 74, Sioux City West 51: The Spencer boys defeated Sioux City West on Monday night, 74-51, as the Tigers closed out their regular season with an eighth consecutive victory.

Spencer went into the third quarter with a 46-34 lead, and then exploded for 28 more points in the final frame.

Spencer will host Algona on Feb. 21 in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 1 playoffs, while West will play Tuesday, at Dakota Valley.

