Prep roundup: Rock Valley boys down Estherville-Lincoln Central to qualify for state

SPENCER-- On Saturday night at Spencer High School, the Rock Valley High School boys basketball team shot for the moon, and landed among the stars.

The Rockets are headed back to the state tournament after their dominant 64-32 victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central on Saturday at the Class 2A, Substate 2 championship, clinching the team a spot in Des Moines for the first time since 2019.

Rock Valley shot out to a 19-7 lead over E-LC in the first quarter, and then scored 12 more points in the second quarter to take a 31-15 halftime lead.

In the third, Rock Valley made the game a blow-out with 26 points from the offense, while the defense held EL-C to just seven points. E-LC out-scored the Rockets in the final frame, 10-7, but it wasn't enough to close the gap, as Rock Valley came away with a 32 point victory.

Rockets senior Bryson Van Grootheest scored a team-high 25 points with four 3-pointers, while senior Landyn Van Kekerix scored 12, while collecting five rebounds. Senior Sam Remmerde had a team-high 11 rebounds for the Rockets.

Estherville-Lincoln Central ends its season with a 16-8 overall record, while Rock Valley will play Jesup at 12:15 p.m. on March 8 in the state quarterfinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0