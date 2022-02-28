 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Spencer falls to Humboldt in substate finals

  • 0

STORM LAKE, Iowa-- The Spencer High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night just one game short of a trip to state, as the Tigers fell to Humboldt in the Class 3A, Substate 1 finals, 63-55, at Storm Lake High School. 

Spencer High School logo

Spencer led the game after one quarter, 17-15, but trailed at the half by two after allowing the Wildcats to out-score them in the second quarter, 12-8. 

After three quarters, the score stood at 37-36 in favor of Humboldt, but the Wildcats erupted for 26 points in the fourth to come out with an eight-point victory. 

The loss snapped Spencer's 10 game winning streak, and sends the Tigers into the offseason with a 20-4 overall record. 

Humboldt, meanwhile, is headed to state for the first time since 2014. 

Carroll 74, Denison-Schleswig 55: The Denison-Schleswig High School boys basketball was defeated by Carroll on Monday night in the Class 3A, Substate 8 finals, as the Tigers claimed a spot at the state tournament with a 74-55 victory over the Monarchs. 

People are also reading…

Denison-Schleswig logo

Denison-Schleswig ends its season with a 15-10 overall record. The Monarchs will go into next year still searching for the program's first state tournament appearance since 1986. 

Carroll will make its first appearance at state since 2010. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

5 months for $5

5 months for $5

Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News