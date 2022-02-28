Prep roundup: Spencer falls to Humboldt in substate finals

STORM LAKE, Iowa-- The Spencer High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night just one game short of a trip to state, as the Tigers fell to Humboldt in the Class 3A, Substate 1 finals, 63-55, at Storm Lake High School.
Spencer led the game after one quarter, 17-15, but trailed at the half by two after allowing the Wildcats to out-score them in the second quarter, 12-8.
After three quarters, the score stood at 37-36 in favor of Humboldt, but the Wildcats erupted for 26 points in the fourth to come out with an eight-point victory.
The loss snapped Spencer's 10 game winning streak, and sends the Tigers into the offseason with a 20-4 overall record.
Humboldt, meanwhile, is headed to state for the first time since 2014.
Carroll 74, Denison-Schleswig 55: The Denison-Schleswig High School boys basketball was defeated by Carroll on Monday night in the Class 3A, Substate 8 finals, as the Tigers claimed a spot at the state tournament with a 74-55 victory over the Monarchs.
People are also reading…
Denison-Schleswig ends its season with a 15-10 overall record. The Monarchs will go into next year still searching for the program's first state tournament appearance since 1986.
Carroll will make its first appearance at state since 2010.