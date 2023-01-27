 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Harris-Lake Park paints a victorious picture in win over Akron-Westfield 61-49

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Harris-Lake Park will take its 61-49 victory over Akron-Westfield in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.

Last season, Harris-Lake Park and Akron-Westfield squared off with January 28, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Harris-Lake Park faced off against Hinton and Akron-Westfield took on Paullina South O'Brien on January 20 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For a full recap, click here.

