'Pretty special:' Dakota Valley boys basketball returns home after winning state title

NORTH SIOUX CITY — One full day after watching his team win the South Dakota Class A state championship, Jason Kleis still hadn't managed to get much sleep.

There was too much to do. Championship teams have busy schedules.

Early Sunday evening, the Panthers triumphantly returned home after their 82-65 state championship victory over Sioux Valley at The Monument in Rapid City.

The late nights over the past week left him sleep deprived, but the Panthers’ head coach had enough energy left for the team’s welcome home celebration in the Dakota Valley gym.

The Panthers were greeted with thunderous applause from the crowd of family, friends, and fans that gathered to congratulate, as the ubiquitous winner’s tune “We are the Champions” played over the loudspeakers.

“(I’m) grateful,” Kleis said. “Thankful for a journey that ended so incredibly great for these kids. They deserve it. They had the heart of champions, we knew that all year, but you never know how it is going to work out. To see them finish it off (Saturday) night, and the way that they did it against the team that we did it against, was pretty special.”

The victory, which clinched a perfect 26-0 season for the Panthers, came against a Sioux Valley squad that ended Dakota Valley’s title hopes last year in the Class A semifinals.

At Sunday’s celebration, Kleis, assistant coach Nathan Connelly, and several of the team’s captains addressed the crowd, including Rosenquist, Bruns, team manager Augie Schenzel, along with Jaxon Wingert, Joey Bryan, and Blake Schmiedt.

Each speaker thanked the Panthers’ players, coaches, and the assembled crowd for the memorable season, Connelly told a story that drew laughs about Kleis’ late night film watching habits, and Kleis himself got emotional at several points in his speech.

Kleis has coached many basketball teams over the years, but he had never had a team that gelled together so well. In his words, almost every team has a “knucklehead” or two, but not this year’s Panthers.

He could feel that there was a special vibe from the very first game, which was a 60-14 victory over Beresford.

"Other years our guys would maybe be like, 'Oh yeah, we beat a team that we should beat.’ Our guys were just jacked in the locker room," Kleis said. "We looked around and were like ‘This is exciting.’ These guys care, they have fun together, they care about each other, they have natural good energy.

"We don’t have to preach ‘Let’s talk, let’s have good energy.’ We never had to preach that, ever. What a luxury, and what an intangible that takes a team from good to great.”

Following Saturday's championship victory, Kleis admitted that he told his team earlier in the year that they weren’t going to go undefeated, a remark that his players remind him of often.

“I’ve heard that a lot, but it’s not the first time I’ve been wrong,” Kleis said. “Any time that I tell them a kid is not a shooter and then the kid hits a three, the kids have no problem giving me a little crap, and I’m great with it.”

The Panthers will lose six seniors — Blake Schmiedt, Ben Liddiard, Carson Peck, Joey Bryan, Luke Norby and Brayden Major — from this year’s squad. Even with those losses, Dakota Valley seems to have a good chance to run it back, with all five of its top scorers returning for another season on the court.

“We’ll be sad to lose our seniors,” Bruns said. “They’re a big part of our team, and we’ll them for sure. But we’ve got a lot of guys returning and we’ll be working hard this summer.”

After a long three days in Rapid City, a good night’s sleep seemed to be on the minds of most of the Panthers players and coaches. The hard work is over for now, the celebration is done, and the championship plaque will soon be taking its rightful place in the Panthers' trophy case.

It was a weekend that will be remembered for all time at Dakota Valley High School, and the Panthers can now finally get some sleep. They can rest well, knowing that the seven-man junior class looks primed to have Dakota Valley right back in the championship hunt.

“The juniors, we really stepped up this year, all of us,” Rosenquist said. “... We know we have high expectations for next year, just like we did this year. It should be fun.”

The Cossacks got out to an early lead in Saturday night’s game, with the offense going on a 9-0 first quarter run to take a 19-12 lead. The Panthers pulled back with a 9-0 run of their own in the second quarter, to get within six points at halftime, 36-30.

Everything changed in the third quarter, when the Panthers started to exploit Sioux Valley’s lack of team depth.

“They really only played five guys,” Kleis said. “We knew that, and we really tried to get out and pressure them more than most people do. I think it wore them down a little bit, and they looked gassed in the third quarter and fourth quarter.”

The Panthers’ offense erupted for 25 points, and then followed that up with 27 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the team’s first ever state championship.

Junior Randy Rosenquist, who averaged just over 13 points per game throughout the season, scored a team-high 25 points for Dakota Valley on 10-of-15 shooting, with five of the team’s 10 3-pointers.

“In the first half, you could tell I was nervous,” Rosenquist said. “I was turning the ball over a little too much. So at halftime, I was like ‘I need to pull it together, and I can say that that is what I did in the second half.”

Three other Panthers also scored in double figures, with junior Isaac Bruns scoring 24 points, Jaxson Wingert scoring 11 points, and Jaxon Hennies putting up 10.

