Putting it all together: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln overwhelms Sioux City S.C. West 79-42

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Sioux City S.C. West's defense for a 79-42 win on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 10 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.