Yes, Remsen St. Mary's looked relaxed while edging Paullina South O'Brien, but no autographs please after its 69-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Paullina South O'Brien played in a 29-23 game on February 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic . For more, click here. Remsen St. Mary's took on Storm Lake St Marys on January 30 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.