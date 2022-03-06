Remsen St. Mary's boys in search of perfect season, state title

DES MOINES– Perfection is within reach.

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team has a chance to accomplish something special this week at the IHSAA boys state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Three more victories would clinch the Hawks a perfect 27-0 record for the season, but more importantly, would give the team its first ever state title.

The Hawks will begin their championship quest on Monday, when they take on West Harrison in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Monday’s game against the Hawkeyes will mark six straight state appearances for Remsen St. Mary’s, which comes into the tournament with the 14th most points in Class 1A.

While their season is still perfect so far, it has not been an easy road for the Hawks to get to this point. It almost all came to an end in the Substate Finals on Feb. 26 against Newell-Fonda, when Remsen St. Mary’s defense gave up an 11 point halftime lead, and went into the fourth quarter trailing the Mustangs, 37-36.

But some timely shooting and a crucial rebound from star junior Jaxon Bunkers kept the Hawks season from ending on the floor of Sioux Center High School, and secured the Hawks a tournament berth.

It takes just over three hours to drive from St. Mary’s High School to Wells Fargo Arena. It’s a drive this team has done many times before.

“Every group of kids watches the next one win, and they don’t want to be the one that fails,” Hawks’ co-head coach Scott Ruden said. “They just work that hard, they buy into the system, they’re coachable, they put their time in, and I’m really proud of the boys.”

The Hawks go into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, and will face off against a No. 6 seeded Hawkeyes’ squad that is making its first ever appearance in the state tournament.

West Harrison won the Rolling Valley Conference with a 22-3 overall record, and has won each of its past nine games coming into Wells Fargo Arena.

The Hawkeyes’ come in as the No. 12 scoring team in Class 1A, and has three players with over 300 points. Junior Mason King leads the team with 386 points on the season, while Koleson Evans has 359, Junior Sage Evans comes in at 335 points, while also compiling a, 86 steals, 158 assists, and 351 rebounds, which is a state-best, regardless of class.

West Harrison has nine players on its roster that stand at least 6-foot-1 inches tall, with Koleson Evans coming in at 6-foot-6 inches.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have eight players at least 6-foot-1, including Bunkers, the team’s top scorer.

Bunkers, who suffered a back injury last year that kept him out of competition for nine months, has 309 points on the season so far. He missed all of baseball and football season while recovering from the injury, and returned to lead the War Eagle Conference with a 49 percent 3-point shooting average.

Bunkers eased into the season upon his return, but wound up being one of the main cogs in an offense that finished at the top of the conference in scoring.

“The coaches were really nice to me and let me kind of take it easy the first few practices,” Bunkers said. “It took a long time for me to get where I am today, so I’m glad it worked out.”

Remsen St. Mary's and West Harrison will tip-off on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Central Lyon vs. Red Oak

The No. 1 seeded Central Lyon High School boys basketball team will make its first ever appearance at the state basketball tournament on Monday night, when the Lions take on No. 8 Red Oak in the state quarterfinals.

The Lions are led on offense by junior guard Zach Lutmer, who ranks 10th in Class 2A with 490 points, while senior guard Mason Gerleman is fifth in the state with 79 3-pointers on the year, and 424 total points.

Central Lyon will be taking on a Red Oak squad that comes into the tournament with a 18-7 overall record, with sophomore Max DeVries leading the team with 396 points on the year.

Fellow sophomore Hunter Gilleland has 67 3's on the season, while seniors Kaden Johnson and Ryan Johnson lead the Tigers with 189 and 168 rebounds, respectively.

As a team, Central Lyon is second in Class 2A with 1,862 total points scored.

The Lions will tipoff against the Tigers on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Rock Valley vs. Jesup

The Rock Valley High School boys basketball team comes into Tuesday's Class 2A state quarterfinal game on a seven-game winning streak, and with a No. 2 seeding as the Rockets shoot for the fifth state title in program history.

Senior Bryson Van Grootheest is the main points man for the Rockets, with 446 points on the season, good for fourth-most in the Siouxland Conference.

Down on the boards, Rock Valley has turned to Sam Remmerde this season, as the senior has hauled in 173 rebounds through 24 games, while also scoring 283 total points.

No. 2 seed Rock Valley will face No. 7 Jesup on Tuesday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, with Class 2A's No. 8 leading scorer Carson Lienau pacing the offense for the J-Hawks.

The 6-foot-5 Lienau is shooting 68.2 percent from the field, and has 278 total rebounds, good for second in Class 2A behind Lucas Lorenzen of Okoboji.

Senior Jesup guard Parker McHone, meanwhile, ranks second in Class 2A behind Lutmer, with 138 assists on the season.

The Rockets and J-Hawks will tipoff on Tuesday, at 12:15 p.m.

