Remsen St. Mary's cancels check from Kingsley-Pierson 57-44

Remsen St. Mary's put together a victorious gameplan to stop Kingsley-Pierson 57-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-30 lead over the Panthers.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 11-6 lead over the Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

