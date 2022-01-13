Remsen St. Mary's' convoy passes Harris-Lake Park 53-36

Remsen St. Mary's notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Harris-Lake Park 53-36 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 7 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Orange City Unity Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.