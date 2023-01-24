Remsen St. Mary's engulfs Harris-Lake Park in point barrage 70-27

Remsen St. Mary's ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Harris-Lake Park 70-27 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Harris-Lake Park played in a 53-36 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 13 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.