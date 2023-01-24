 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Remsen St. Mary's engulfs Harris-Lake Park in point barrage 70-27

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Harris-Lake Park 70-27 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Harris-Lake Park played in a 53-36 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 13 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Remsen St. Mary's vs Harris-Lake Park boys basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News