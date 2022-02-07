Remsen St. Mary's finds its footing in victory over Moville Woodbury Central 76-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Remsen St. Mary's' 76-28 throttling of Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.
Recently on February 1 , Moville Woodbury Central squared up on Sloan Westwood in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Remsen St. Mary's opened a monstrous 41-16 gap over Moville Woodbury Central at halftime.
The Hawks made the first move by forging a 13-4 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.