Remsen St. Mary's finds its footing in victory over Moville Woodbury Central 76-28

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Remsen St. Mary's' 76-28 throttling of Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

Remsen St. Mary's opened a monstrous 41-16 gap over Moville Woodbury Central at halftime.

The Hawks made the first move by forging a 13-4 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

