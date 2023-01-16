 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remsen St. Mary's knocks out victory beat against Marcus MMCRU 55-37

Remsen St. Mary's handed Marcus MMCRU a tough 55-37 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 16.

Remsen St. Mary's jumped in front of Marcus MMCRU 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks registered a 29-11 advantage at half over the Royals.

Remsen St. Mary's pulled to a 46-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Royals narrowed the gap 15-9 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Marcus MMCRU squared off with December 9, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. For results, click here.

