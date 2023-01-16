Remsen St. Mary's knocks out victory beat against Marcus MMCRU 55-37

Remsen St. Mary's handed Marcus MMCRU a tough 55-37 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 16.
Remsen St. Mary's jumped in front of Marcus MMCRU 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks registered a 29-11 advantage at half over the Royals.
Remsen St. Mary's pulled to a 46-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Royals narrowed the gap 15-9 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Marcus MMCRU squared off with December 9, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU last season.
