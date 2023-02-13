Remsen St. Mary's showed no mercy to Sioux City Siouxland Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-32 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 13.

In recent action on February 7, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hull Trinity Christian . For results, click here. Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on February 2 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For more, click here.

