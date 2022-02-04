Remsen St. Mary's mauls Akron-Westfield in strong showing 73-32

Remsen St. Mary's' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Akron-Westfield 73-32 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 20, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Akron-Westfield took on Harris-Lake Park on January 28 at Akron-Westfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
Remsen St. Mary's' domination showed as it carried a 59-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks' shooting stomped on to a 46-15 lead over the Westerners at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.