Remsen St. Mary's mauls Akron-Westfield in strong showing 73-32

Remsen St. Mary's' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Akron-Westfield 73-32 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 20, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Akron-Westfield took on Harris-Lake Park on January 28 at Akron-Westfield High School.

Remsen St. Mary's' domination showed as it carried a 59-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' shooting stomped on to a 46-15 lead over the Westerners at the half.

