Remsen St. Mary's nips Paullina South O'Brien in scare 29-23

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Paullina South O'Brien 29-23 in Iowa boys basketball on February 22.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wolverines, who began with a 5-4 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Remsen St. Mary's hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-10 advantage in the frame.

