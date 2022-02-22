Remsen St. Mary's nips Paullina South O'Brien in scare 29-23

Remsen St. Mary's broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Paullina South O'Brien 29-23 in Iowa boys basketball on February 22.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wolverines, who began with a 5-4 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Remsen St. Mary's hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-10 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.