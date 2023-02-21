Riding a wave of production, Remsen St. Mary's surfed over Paullina South O'Brien 68-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 21.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Paullina South O'Brien played in a 29-23 game on Feb. 22, 2022. For more, click here.

