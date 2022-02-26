Remsen St. Mary's overcomes Newell-Fonda in competitive affair 48-47

Remsen St. Mary's wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-47 victory over Newell-Fonda in Iowa boys basketball on February 26.
In recent action on February 17, Newell-Fonda faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary's took on Hartley H-M-S on February 17 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For more, click here.
