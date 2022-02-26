 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remsen St. Mary's overcomes Newell-Fonda in competitive affair 48-47

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-47 victory over Newell-Fonda in Iowa boys basketball on February 26.

In recent action on February 17, Newell-Fonda faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary's took on Hartley H-M-S on February 17 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's boys defeat Newell-Fonda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News