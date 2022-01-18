Remsen St. Mary's overwhelms Hull Trinity Christian 71-30

Remsen St. Mary's dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 71-30 victory over Hull Trinity Christian on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 13 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For more, click here.
Remsen St. Mary's opened a gargantuan 36-14 gap over Hull Trinity Christian at the intermission.
