Impressive was a ready adjective for Remsen St. Mary's' 72-34 throttling of Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa boys basketball on February 6.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Moville Woodbury Central played in a 76-28 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

