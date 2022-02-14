 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remsen St. Mary's pours it on Akron-Westfield 73-25

Remsen St. Mary's rolled past Akron-Westfield for a comfortable 73-25 victory on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hull Trinity Christian and Akron-Westfield took on Hinton on February 8 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

