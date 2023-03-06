Remsen St. Mary's put together a victorious gameplan to stop Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 6.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck started on steady ground by forging a 17-11 lead over Remsen St. Mary's at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Remsen St. Mary's darted in front of Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41-34 to begin the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. For results, click here.

