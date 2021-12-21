Remsen St. Mary's rides the rough off Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 82-64

Remsen St. Mary's put together a victorious gameplan to stop Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 82-64 in Iowa boys basketball on December 21.
The Hawks' shooting roared to a 47-24 lead over the Jays at the half.
In recent action on December 9, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Harris-Lake Park on December 14 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
