Remsen St. Mary's sprints past Kingsley-Pierson 45-35

No quarter was granted as Remsen St. Mary's blunted Kingsley-Pierson's plans 45-35 on January 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Kingsley-Pierson after the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 27-15 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 38-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson squared off with January 6, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.