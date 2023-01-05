Remsen St. Mary's sprints past Kingsley-Pierson 45-35

No quarter was granted as Remsen St. Mary's blunted Kingsley-Pierson's plans 45-35 on January 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Kingsley-Pierson after the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 27-15 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 38-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.