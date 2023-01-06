Remsen St. Mary's survives close clash with Orange City Unity Christian 46-41

Remsen St. Mary's posted a narrow 46-41 win over Orange City Unity Christian for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian squared off with January 7, 2022 at Orange City Unity Christian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.