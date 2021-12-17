Remsen St. Mary's survives taut tilt with Hinton 49-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Remsen St. Mary's' direction just enough to squeeze past Hinton 49-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 11, Hinton faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Remsen St. Mary's took on Marcus MMCRU on December 9 at Marcus MMCRU. For more, click here.
