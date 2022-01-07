 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remsen St. Mary's survives taut tilt with Orange City Unity Christian 47-44

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's topped Orange City Unity Christian 47-44 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 13-11 margin in the closing period.

Remsen St. Mary's darted over Orange City Unity Christian when the fourth quarter began 34-33.

The Hawks fought to a 20-16 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News