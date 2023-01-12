Remsen St. Mary's wins tense tussle with Hawarden West Sioux 61-57

Remsen St. Mary's surfed the tension to ride to a 61-57 win over Hawarden West Sioux in Iowa boys basketball action on January 12.
In recent action on January 7, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Orange City Unity Christian on January 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. Click here for a recap.
