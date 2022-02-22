Rock Rapids Central Lyon's convoy passes Hinton 59-42

Rock Rapids Central Lyon notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hinton 59-42 on February 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 17 , Hinton squared up on Hawarden West Sioux in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.