Rock Valley, Central Lyon prep for Class 2A semifinal action Thursday

DES MOINES — Rock Valley High School boys basketball coach Wade Vander Maten had just one word to describe the eight-game winning streak: Thankful.
Vander Maten has seen the happiness in his players’ faces and the joy the Rockets’ run is bringing to the Sioux County community.
“When you’re thankful to be here, you don’t take anything for granted,” Vander Maten said. “They are competitive as all get out, and they wanna win. I never have to worry about them playing hard.”
On Thursday, the Rockets hope to bring more glee to its fan base with a 12:15 p.m. tip-off against sixth-seeded Monticello at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Rockets are the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A tournament, knocking off teams like Boyden-Hull to get to the state tournament.
Bryson Van Grootheest hit a miraculous game-winner in Sheldon to beat the Comets, who were last year’s Class 2A runner-up behind Western Christian.
“It’s been special for multiple reasons, and this was a run that probably wasn’t supposed to happen for most people,” Vander Maten said. “We lost to Boyden-Hull twice in the regular season. But, our kids are a confident group. They’ve shown it. They’re just a special group. They’re a team that is a true team, a team that loves each other.”
Van Grootheest didn’t need a buzzer-beater on Tuesday to beat Jesup in the state quarterfinals.
Instead, he scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half that allowed the Rockets to have a lead in all but 93 seconds of the ball game.
Van Grootheest had seven points early, as he attacked the paint. He also had two assists and three rebounds.
Overall, the 6-foot-1 senior guard was 11-for-16 from the floor, and made five free throws out of eight attempts.
“My teammates found me the ball, and it was just great play all around,” Van Grootheest said. “We didn’t want to come off two big playoff games and drop an egg. All of the starters are seniors, it’s been a lot of fun. We’re getting out what we’re putting in.”
Vander Maten said that Van Grootheest gets better each time he steps on the floor.
“Bryson is doing a great job of getting his teammates involved and still scores,” Vander Maten said. “He’s our point guard out there and like I said, this kid deserves everything he gets. It’s just exciting to see him be the leader of our program.”
Central Lyon extends first visit
Central Lyon coach Ben Gerleman didn’t sugar coat what the gameplan was heading into Thursday morning’s state semifinal game against Pella Christian. Simply, the 21-year head coach for the Lions said his team needs to be ready to go.
“We just need to play our game,” Gerleman said. “It’s not going to be easy and it shouldn’t be, it’s a state semifinal. It should be a difficult game.
“We have to be ready to play anybody, because there’s one team down here that has beaten us,” said Gerleman, referring to a late-season loss to the Rockets. “We can lose to anybody, so we just need to be focused and ready to go.”
The Lions beat Red Oak in the quarterfinals on Monday, 68-34, thanks to a big first-quarter run that the Tigers just couldn’t escape.
The Lions shot the ball at a 59-percent clip, and they’ll likely need to shoot just as well to beat a Pella Christian team that has won seven out of their last eight.
The Eagles play in the Little Hawkeye Conference, and most of their six losses come against teams that are currently in the tourney or was in it last year.
Last year’s Class 3A champion, Pella, swept the Eagles while Dallas Center-Grimes, which plays in a 2 p.m. semi Thursday against Winterset, also swept the Eagles.
Levi Schelhaas leads the Eagles in scoring (entering the state tournament) with 14.2 ppg.
