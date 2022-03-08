Rock Valley seniors Bryson Van Grootheest, Sam Remmerde step up in state quarterfinal win

DES MOINES — Sam Remmerde walked into the Rock Valley High School boys basketball locker room on Tuesday, knowing he had to play better for his team.

Remmerde had just four points at halftime, but in the second half alone, the 6-foot-1 Rockets sophomore scored 18 points and brought down seven rebounds in a 75-61 win in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

He had a total of 22 points and 14 rebounds.

“Sam is a coach’s dream,” Rock Valley coach Wade Vander Maten said. “He’s a big guy who can score under the hoop, rebound and defend, then he can pull you out and make 3s.”

Remmerde was playing OK, getting those two baskets in the paint and seven rebounds, but he has played well over the last month. He wanted that streak to last through the second half.

“I got into halftime, and I was, like, ‘This is state, I have to play my best,’” Remmerde said. “As soon as I got into the mindset of this was just another basketball game, the ball bounced my way, that was it from there. The scoring came from my teammates. They set me up really well.”

Remmerde started off the third quarter well, scoring eight of his team’s first 10 points in over the first 3 minutes, 38 seconds of the third quarter.

He got it started by getting a basket in the paint, from the left-hand side of the floor.

Then, he went outside, hitting a 3-pointer. He was 1-for-3 from 3-point range, and that’s been a part of his game he’s wanted to craft since his sophomore year.

Knowing that Remmerde is just 6-foot-1, he’s not very big to be a full-time big in the paint.

So, he bought into the idea of adding a perimeter shot to his game.

“If I get an open look, I’m probably going to take it,” Remmerde said. “I think I needed to start looking at the game, and it’s changed at every level. I knew I wasn’t going to be big enough to be a standalone post, so I thought that shot could develop my game.

“It’s just a great feeling when you see that first one go in, it just builds your confidence,” Remmerde said.

Remmerde then completed a conventional 3-point play that put the Rockets up 12 early in the third quarter.

The Rockets senior also made some key plays in a 17-3 run that closed the door on the J-Hawks during the fourth quarter.

With 5:39 to go, Remmerde grabbed an offensive rebound, wasted little time and put the ball right back off the glass while being fouled. He also converted in that 3-point play.

Remmerde made four hustle plays that wound up scoring nine points for the Rockets midway through the fourth quarter and helped the Rockets pull away.

When asked about Remmerde, Vander Maten’s eyes just lit up. He was thrilled to see Remmerde keep his streak of playing well over the last month alive.

“I just love Sam’s heart,” Vander Maten said. “He laid it out there today. He is willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think Sam thought it was his time to make the play. I thought the matchup Sam had in this game was strong and he took full advantage.”

While Remmerde took over the second half, Bryson Van Grootheest did the same throughout the first half.

Van Grootheest scored 18 first-half points, allowing the Rockets to have a 38-25 lead at the half.

He scored seven of the Rockets’ first nine points, and he scored a game-high 28 points.

Van Grootheest made 11 of 16 shots, and he also was 5-for-8 from the free-throw line.

He said the points came from his teammates playing solid defense.

“We started it on defense,” Van Grootheest said. “We played great as a team, and my teammates found me the ball. We didn’t want to come off the big Boyden-Hull game or the substate game and drop an egg.”

Rockets senior Landyn Van Kekerix also scored 13 points.

A run to remember

The Rockets aren’t done, as they’ll play Monticello on Thursday, but the Rockets can’t help but look back and celebrate what they’ve done in the last month.

Rock Valley has won eight straight, including ending the regular season with a win over Central Lyon by two points.

That win fueled the Rockets for the postseason run. They opened up their road to Des Moines with a 17-point win over Unity Christian, then beat Boyden-Hull on a buzzer-beater in the Class 2A-Substate 2 semifinal.

Van Grootheest hit said buzzer-beater with less than a second left in Sheldon, and the Rockets bench poured out to celebrate the win with the senior guard.

Remmerde said that memory has been one of his favorite sports memories during his time at Rock Valley.

“It’s just fun when you’re playing well like this,” Remmerde said. “You win games and get to play in cool places like this with your best friends, it’s fun. There’s just so much happiness in knowing all your hard work see pay off. When you’re a fifth-grader, seeing teams play at the state tournament, and then you want to play there. Finally seeing it pay off, it’s a great feeling.”

