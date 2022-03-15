Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan girls basketball gets two on All-City list

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan high school girls basketball teams each had two girls basketball players on the All-City teams that was announced last week.

The two Warriors who were voted onto the six-person list were Payton Hardy and Emma Salker while Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis were the pair of Crusaders.

Hardy, who also earned All-State status by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, led the Warriors in scoring at 16.6 points per game.

Hardy played in 13 games — including the opening tip during the Warriors’ state quarterfinal loss to eventual Estherville-Lincoln Central — but her season ended due to a knee injury.

Salker played and started in all 25 games, and she scored 347 points in total. She was a 45 percent shooter from the floor.

Stanley, meanwhile, led the Crusaders with 363 points on the season (14.0 ppg). She made 45 percent of all her shots and 43 percent from 3-point range.

Meis recorded 327 points during her junior season, as she was a 43.5 percent shooter. She also led the Crusaders with 130 rebounds.

The other two All-City recipients were East’s Alex Flattery and West senior Lily Juhnke.

Flattery led the Black Raiders with 11.8 ppg, as she converted 52 percent of her shots. She also had 2.8 steals per game.

Juhnke led the Wolverines with 12.1 ppg, making 35 percent of her shots. She was also a 75 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

All-City boys

East and Heelan each had two players who made it on the six-man list last week.

The two Black Raiders who made it were Bie Ruei and Preston Dobbs, while the two Crusaders were Nick Miller and Matt Noll.

Ruei and Dobbs virtually scored the same amount of points this season, as Dobbs — a junior — scored 266 points while Ruei scored 265 points.

Those two players were the Top 2 scorers in terms of field goals, as Ruei made 97 while Dobbs made 95.

Dobbs made nearly 50 percent of his shots.

Noll led the Crusaders in scoring with 14.0 ppg, and the Crusaders sophomore also led his squad in rebounds at 8.1 rpg.

Noll made about five shots per game, and he also led the Crusaders with 1.6 3s per game.

Miller averaged 11.2 ppg, and was also second in rebounds per game with 8.0. The Heelan senior also led his team with 1.2 blocks per game.

Miller led the Crusaders in field goal percentage at 57.8 percent.

The other two metro players who earned recognition were West junior Keavian Hayes and SB-L junior Tyler Smith.

Hayes led the Wolverines with 17.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 2.9 assists per game. Hayes’ highest-scoring game this season was 33 points, and that came Jan. 18 against Council Bluffs Jefferson. On the season, he was 138-for-261 from the floor.

Smith led SB-L with 16.4 ppg, 1.9 spg and 2.7 apg. He was third on the team in rebounds per game at 3.8.

The Warriors junior guard had his highest point total at 29, which came Jan. 28 against Council Bluffs Lincoln.

