Sergeant Bluff-Luton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 64-62 victory against South Sioux City in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

Last season, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with February 15, 2022 at South Sioux City High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Cherokee . Click here for a recap. South Sioux City took on Sioux City S.C. West on February 2 at Sioux City West. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.