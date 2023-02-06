Sergeant Bluff-Luton lit up the scoreboard on February 6 to propel past Cherokee for a 70-32 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 6

In recent action on January 30, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City S.C. East. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.