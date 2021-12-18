Sergeant Bluff-Luton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Omaha Burke 47-45

With little to no wiggle room, Sergeant Bluff-Luton nosed past Omaha Burke 47-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 18.
The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 43-32 advantage in the frame.
Omaha Burke started on steady ground by forging a 13-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the end of the first quarter.
