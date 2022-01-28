Sergeant Bluff-Luton has something to talk about outlasting Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in overtime 65-60

Bonus basketball saw Sergeant Bluff-Luton use the overtime to top Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-60 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against LeMars and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on LeMars on January 21 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton opened with a 24-16 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.
