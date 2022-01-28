 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has something to talk about outlasting Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in overtime 65-60

Bonus basketball saw Sergeant Bluff-Luton use the overtime to top Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-60 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton opened with a 24-16 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.

