Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocks out victory on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 56-45

Playing with a winning hand, Sergeant Bluff-Luton trumped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 56-45 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton took control in the third quarter with a 38-16 advantage over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton registered a 10-6 advantage at halftime over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.

In recent action on January 29, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.

